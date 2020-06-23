’This is not OK’: Officials looking for owners of baby cow found wandering Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second time in recent weeks, a baby cow was found wandering the streets of Richmond. And Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials are now looking for the owner.
In an early morning Facebook post, RACC said the 3-week-old calf was found in the 2800 block of Woodcliff Avenue on the city’s northside. It’s the same area where Buttercup, a newly adopted calf, was also found in May.
In the post, the department is asking for information on who the cows belong to.
“Does anyone in that area have home security cameras ... someone has to know SOMETHING!” the post reads in part.
RACC decided to name the calf Bella and says she couldn’t walk when she was picked up. She was rushed to an emergency cow vet for treatment.
“Please send us good healing cow vibes today and keep Bella in your thoughts.”
It’s unknown when Bella will be available for adoption since the focus is first on saving her life.
Anyone with information on where Bella - or Buttercup - came from should call 804-646-5740.
