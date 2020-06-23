Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in ‘critical’ need of volunteer drivers, instructors

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is in “critical” need of volunteer drivers over the age of 25 and instructors to teach classes virtually.
The center needs volunteer drivers to take seniors to essential medical, dental appointments, grocery stores and food pantries. Areas with the greatest need for drivers include Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester and Hopewell.
If you have a passion for a subject that you would like to share with the Adventures in Learning’s students, the center is looking for volunteers to teach classes online virtually.
The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield helps adults 60 and over in Chesterfield County and the surrounding area by offering volunteer opportunities for community service to help seniors remain healthy, active, safe and independent in their own homes for as long as possible.
For more information on the Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield visit the website or call 804-706-6689.
