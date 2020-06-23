Shenandoah National Park opening campground reservations for 2020 season

LURAY, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on June 24, the Shenandoah National Park will begin accepting campground reservations for the 2020 season.
Reservations at Mathews Arm, Big Meadows, Loft Mountain and Dundo campgrounds can be made at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Reservations can be made two days in advance and as early as six months in advance.
A limited number of campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can pay park entrance fees in advance by purchasing a digital pass online by following this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.