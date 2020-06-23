Rematch set in hotly contested Virginia congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The stage is set for a fierce rematch for what was one of the most hotly contested congressional seats in the country two years ago.
Former congressman Scott Taylor won the Republican primary for his Virginia Beach-area district Tuesday, positioning him to face U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria again this fall.
Luria defeated Taylor by about two percentage points in 2018, helping Democrats take the majority of the U.S. House and flipping a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016.
Also Tuesday, Republicans picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee and face off against Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking his third term as senator.
