Pools prepare to enter Phase Three of reopening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT)- The pool is a popular destination for July 4 weekend, and Phase Three of Virginia's reopening will bring recreational swimming back just in time for that holiday.
Starting July 1, pools can offer recreational swimming and allow up to 75 percent of their occupancy limits into their facilities. That means pools have about a week to figure out how to handle swimmers with social distancing practices still in place.
"What we're thinking about doing at the [YMCA] is creating spaces for families to create reservations," said YMCA association aquatics director Chrissy Fandel. "They would be able to come in and have their own social distanced area to swim, to put their belongings and to enjoy the water safely in that way."
According to the specifications, saunas, spas, hot tubs, splash pads, spray pools and interaction play features must remain closed. Deck furniture can return.
"Some pools may even require that you bring your own chair to sit in," notes Fandel. "Your pools have not been given a lot of time to flip the switch and make these changes."
The YMCA will continue to offer exercise classes but has not brought back swimming lessons just yet. Lessons were permitted to return during Phase Two, but Fandel says the staff is still working on ways to conduct lessons safely.
It’s been a while since some people have been in the water, so Fandel also recommends always have an adult water monitor around children.
"Things can happen in a split second."
Of course, Phase Three will impact businesses far beyond the water, so for a complete look at Phase Three of Reopening Virginia, click here.
