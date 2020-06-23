Police: Man fighting for life after shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a man is fighting for his life after being shot in the food court of the Chesterfield Towne Center.
Police said the incident happened around 6:09 p.m. where there was a fight in the food court that escalated to gunfire.
Officials believe it was only a dispute between two people and not an active shooter.
Police there is no active threat now and the mall has been cleared, but no suspect has been arrested.
Police said active shooter exercises at the mall help them respond to this incident. The fire department rescue teams were also on hand in case there was a need for multiple rescues.
Officers will stay on scene into the night, so the mall will not likely reopen on Tuesday.
Police said they are reviewing video and witness interviews.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
