News to Know for June 23: Protesters clash with police again; Child shot in Henrico; Primary voting today; More storms possible

Tensions between police and protesters flared again, as Richmond police declare an unlawful assembly for the second consecutive night - this time in front of city hall.
Police say the group was blocking traffic as well as entrances and exits to public buildings. Eventually, they deployed some sort of chemical agent to break it up.
The night of unrest comes after the city implemented a new rule, restricting gatherings at the Lee Monument at night - something that is not sitting well with some protesters.
No one is allowed to gather at the monument from sunset to sunrise, climb the monument or place banners or any other objects on the statue.
Before you head to the polls - here’s what you should know.
First, make sure you’re actually registered - you can do that on the Board of Elections website. While you’re there, check where you’re voting.
You can vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but if you are in line at 7 p.m., don’t leave, you can still cast your ballot.
Because of the primaries today, parking restrictions will be in place near polling locations throughout Richmond.
Among the races we’ll be following, Congressman Donald McEachin faces a challenger for the Democratic nomination in the 4th District. Cazel Levine is a former federal employee who calls Chesterfield home. McEachin is running for a third term.
Meanwhile, there are no big-name Republicans on the primary ballot to take on Senator Mark Warner in November. Nottoway civics teacher Alissa Baldwin and veterans Daniel Gade and Thomas Speciale have never run for office before. Find more races we will be watching, HERE.
Today will be mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
Any storms that develop could bring gusty winds capable of knocking down tree branches, frequent lightning, small hail, and minor flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated.
Storms moving across Central Virginia caused damage to buildings and brought down trees on Monday afternoon.
The canopy over the gas pumps at a 7-Eleven along Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road was twisted and damaged in Chesterfield. And a large tree came down, crashing into a car Midlothian Apothecary on Midlothian Turnpike, just beyond Old Buckingham road. Luckily, no one was hurt.
An investigation is underway in Henrico where a 3-year-old girl is fighting to survive after someone shot her as she was asleep in her mother’s bed.
It happened around 12:30 yesterday at the St. Luke apartments. Family members say they heard close to a dozen gunshots. Police have not released suspect information
Another Richmond Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19. RPS said the employee works at the Vatex site on Hermitage Avenue and was asymptomatic at the time.
Anyone who works at or recently visited the Vatex site is urged to self-isolate for two weeks.
Yesterday, cases in Richmond surpassed 2,000 - out of the 58,465 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state.
The good news? The positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, fell again to 6.3 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Governor Ralph Northam is expected to give an update on the state’s response today at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on our website or our Facebook page.
Headaches are typically a pain, but one Henrico woman is certainly thankful for getting one. That’s because when she went to get medicine for it, she picked up a scratch-off that turned out to be a big winner!
Olga Ritchie won $500,000 - before taxes of course. She has worked at the same place for 42 years - and says the money will go towards retirement and home improvement projects. Congrats, Olga!
