New state and local tax laws go into effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning on July 1, new state and local tax laws go into effect in Virginia.
A tax on cigarette and tobacco products will double on July 1. The tax on a pack of cigarettes will increase from 30 cents to 60 cents per pack.
There is a new tax rate for liquid nicotine: 6.6 cents per milliliter. One Juul-brand pod contains approximately 0.7 milliliters of liquid nicotine.
As of July 1, gun safes that cost $1,500 or less are exempt from retail sales and use tax. The exemption includes gun safes that are commercially available, secured with a digital or dial lock and designed to store a gun or ammunition. Glass-faced cabinets are not included. For more information on sales tax exemptions in Virginia, click here.
In Halifax County, the retail sales and use tax will increase by 1 percent, for a total tax rate of 6.3 percent after July 1. This includes a 4.3 percent state tax, a 1 percent local option tax and a new 1 percent Halifax tax. This tax does not include food, such as groceries, or essential personal hygiene products.
