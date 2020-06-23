NAACP raising money to change names of Hanover schools named after Confederate generals

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Branch of the NAACP is raising money to offset the costs of changing the names of two schools bearing the name of Confederate generals.
According to a Facebook post, the organization says it was told by the Hanover County School Board that it would cost nearly $500,000 to change the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Hanover NAACP to change the names of the two schools.
The Hanover County School Board says that it will set a meeting for the near future to discuss the names. The meeting is supposed to take place before the next scheduled board meeting on July 14.
The Hanover NAACP says if the school board refuses to change the names and mascots then all funds will be refunded or held until the School Board agrees to change the names and mascots.
If you’d like to donate click here.
