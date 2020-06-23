Metro Richmond Zoo opens new otter exhibit

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - The African Clawless otters at the Metro Richmond Zoo have a new home!
The exhibit is called Otter Cove and is five times the size of the previous home and features a 12,000-gallon pool.
Visitors will now be able to come face-to-face with Pili and Max, the two African Clawless otters, through four different viewing windows.
Construction on the exhibit started in the summer of 2018 and is the zoo’s most artistic and detailed exhibit to date. The exhibit is part of an ongoing project to remodel and improve existing habitats.
The zoo said15-year-old Pili and 6-year-old Max are enjoying their new home.
