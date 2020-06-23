Man in custody after high-speed pursuit, Brunswick County crash

Brodnax, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals has been taken into custody after fleeing the scene of a crash in Brunswick County.
On June 22, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of the man, who was driving a 4-door Sedan at over 100 miles per hour. The driver was traveling north on Interstate 85, and then continued east on Highway 58.
The vehicle crashed in Brodnax near Cumbia Avenue and North Drive, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Officers from the Mecklenburg and Brunswick Sheriff’s Office and Lacrosse Police Department responded to the incident. K-9 units were deployed and tracked the driver for some distance. Other people in the vehicle fled the scene before identifiers were gathered.
The vehicle was reported stolen from Washington, D.C.
Before the suspect was detained, Brunswick and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to remove keys from vehicles and lock all doors.
