Lightning safety awareness week: how to stay safe in a thunderstorm

Fishing, being at the beach, camping, and boating are likely more dangerous in part because it takes extra time to return to safe shelter when a storm approaches. People are often struck by lightning while in the process of wrapping up activities and heading toward shelter, but they did not end their outdoor activities quickly enough. In some cases they were just steps from safe shelter when struck. That’s why it’s important to head to safe shelter at the first sign of threatening weather - when you see lightning or hear thunder. Lightning can strike when it’s not raining, up to 10 or 15 miles away from a thunderstorm.