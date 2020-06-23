Henrico students to share perspectives on racism, inequity in online series

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico high school students will be sharing their perspectives on issues of racism, injustice and inequity during the online series “Community Conversations.”
The virtual discussion series started in response to global protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
During the discussion on June 23, a panel of high school students will share their perspectives and talk about ways they’ve promoted change in their schools and community.
The online discussion will be 6-7 p.m.
For more information on how do join the conversation through Google Meet, click here.
