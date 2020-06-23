Henrico serial robber sentenced to 30 years in prison

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man who committed seven robberies in the county last year was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
According to court documents, Christopher Tatum, 30, of Henrico, who calls himself “Mula,” committed the robberies in April and May 2019.
“In each of the robberies, Tatum wore similar gloves, pants, and shoes, and was always armed with a firearm. In at least two of the robberies, Tatum had an accomplice who entered the store with him. This accomplice would also help Tatum by scouting locations and occasionally providing Tatum with a firearm to use,” prosecutors said in a release.
During a search of his home, law enforcement found matching gloves, including a pair of distinct yellow gloves on which Tatum had drawn a symbol and his nickname “Mula.” A firearm was also found under his mattress.
Tatum also had two prior convictions for robbery in New York. He was released from his previous period of incarceration for the second robbery in December 2017.
