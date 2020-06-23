Forecast: Hot and humid, isolated late-day storms possible

Then a gradual drying trend takes hold

By Andrew Freiden | June 23, 2020 at 4:14 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 4:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid again Tuesday with an isolated strong storm possible

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance 10%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as hot. Lows upper 60s highs mid 80s (Rain Chance 10%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Lows mid 60s, highs mid to upper 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and turning hot again. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain chance 20%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight PM shower-storm chance. Lows lower 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)

