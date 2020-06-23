Virginia’s Supreme Court lifts eviction freeze; Mayor Stoney pledges $6 million in CARES Act funds to help

In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read "No Job No Rent" hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/AP)