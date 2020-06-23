‘Dracula’ shows up to Charlottesville blood drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What’s a blood drive without an appearance from “Dracula”?
Zandor Vorkov lives in Charlottesville, and starred in the 1971 drive-in favorite Dracula vs. Frankenstein. Vorkov donned a cape and face mask to help show his support for the American Red Cross’ drive-thru event at the John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday, June 23.
Vorkov says the idea of Dracula giving blood is a different way to encourage people to roll up their sleeves.
“What if Dracula doesn’t take blood, he gives blood? So I made a [public service announcement], a three-minute PSA, that shows all over before the drive-in movies of Dracula vs. Frankenstein that encourages people to donate blood,” the actor said.
Vorkov has been billed as silver screen’s oldest living Dracula.
Tuesday’s blood drive was run by the Charlottesville chapter of the American Red Cross and UVA Health.
