DECISION 2020: Virginia primary election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Polls have closed in Virginia, where voters are choosing Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races in low-key primary elections.
Republicans on Tuesday picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the general election this fall.
Although Warner almost lost six years ago, no big-name Republican chose to challenge him this time.
With its fast-growing suburbs, Virginia is becoming reliably Democratic during the Trump administration. No statewide Republican has won in Virginia in more than a decade.
Republicans in Hampton Roads also decided that Scott Taylor will get a rematch with U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District.
In the Democratic primary for the 3rd House District, Congressman Donald McEachin beat back a challenge from Cazel Levine of Chesterfield. This district is designed to elect a Democrat, so McEachin is expected to cruise to victory in November.
While in the 5th Congressional District, Cameron Webb won a four-way race for the Democratic nomination. He will compete against Republican Bob Good in November, and his odds may improve if Congressman Denver Riggleman decides to run as an independent and splits the Republican vote.
