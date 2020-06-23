Councilman Mike Jones plans to introduce legislation banning flashbangs, tear gas, rubber bullets

Councilman Mike Jones plans to introduce legislation banning flashbangs, tear gas, rubber bullets
Council members Mike Jones and Stephanie Lynch (Source: NBC12)
June 23, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 9:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Councilman Mike Jones said he plans to introduce legislation that would ban the use of flashbangs, tear gas and rubbery bullets by police in the city.

Councilmember Stephanie Lynch also plans on co-patron the legislation when it’s expected to be introduced on July 1.

“Innocent civilians & peaceful protestors should not have militaristic weapons deployed on them. We are a democracy,” Jones tweeted.

This comes after Jones and Lynch have attended protests where tactics like this have been used.

[ 12 protesters arrested for unlawful assembly of ‘Reclamation Square’ outside City Hall ]

Before the arrests, protesters deemed the area “Reclamation Square” with a sign - blocking it off with traffic cones, garbage bins, barricades and vehicles.
Before the arrests, protesters deemed the area “Reclamation Square” with a sign - blocking it off with traffic cones, garbage bins, barricades and vehicles. (Source: NBC12/Eric Everington)

However, Richmond police have previously said that they, specifically, do not use rubber bullets.

Stoney also says he understands the goals of protesters but says camping in the street and barricading a public right of way - is not the way.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.