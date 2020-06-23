Classic drive-in movie series coming to Innsbrook

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Innsbrook Foundation is starting a new drive-in movie series in Henrico.
The drive-in will feature classic movies from the 30′s, 40′s and 50′s displayed in HD on a 40 ft screen. Boomtown Richmond will provide audio transmission for vehicle radios and concessions will be provided by local vendors including The Byrd Theater.
“Our hope is to use the Innsbrook Drive in to create a safe, family-friendly way for everyone to get out of their homes and have some fun while maintaining social distancing. We have wanted to create a drive-in movie theater in Innsbrook for years and we saw this as the perfect time to do so,” said Yvonne Mastromano, Executive Director at the Innsbrook Foundation.
The first event is being held on Thursday, July 16 in the Highwoods One parking lot at 10900 Nuckols Road in Glen Allen with a showing of the original 1937 version of “A Star is Born.” Guests are encouraged to arrive at 8 p.m. and the movie is expected to start around 9 p.m.
Tickets for the drive-in can be purchased on Innsbrook.com for $20 per car with unlimited passengers.
In the event the drive in must be rescheduled due to inclement weather, tickets can either be refunded or redeemed for the rescheduled date.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.