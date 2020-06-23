City council moving forward with plan to rename Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council is moving forward with a plan to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge.
On Monday, councilmembers passed a resolution to develop a process to rename the structure that spans the James River.
There is no word yet on what the new name could be or when that change could take place.
At that same city council meeting, the resolution to rename Jefferson Davis Highway to “Richmond Highway” within city limits was pushed to a discussion on July 21
This is something that the city of Alexandria in Northern Virginia already did last year - with the name of the former president of the Confederacy being stripped from all signage there in the spring of 2019.
