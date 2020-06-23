Chesterfield Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing events

June 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 8:04 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department announced more free COVID-19 testing events for the month of July.

The following testing events will take place this month:

July 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Road, 150 tests available

July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

  • River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, 300 tests available

July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road , 150 tests available

July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)

  • The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, 300 tests available

July 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway, 150 tests available

July 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Apartments, 3501 Meadowdale Blvd., 150 tests available

Testing is for those who have symptoms and is free for people with and without insurance.

While there are some walk-up appointments reserved, testing is limited and appointment should be made in advance.

Appointments can be made by calling the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

Additional testing dates and locations are forthcoming.

