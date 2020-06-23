Chesterfield Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing events

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department announced more free COVID-19 testing events for the month of July.
The following testing events will take place this month:
July 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Beulah United Methodist Church, 6930 Hopkins Road, 150 tests available
July 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)
- River City Sportsplex, 13030 Genito Road, 300 tests available
July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 6201 Ironbridge Road , 150 tests available
July 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. to noon (Drive-thru only)
- The Heights Baptist Church, 17201 Jefferson Davis Highway, 300 tests available
July 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway, 150 tests available
July 29, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Crystal Lake Apartments, 3501 Meadowdale Blvd., 150 tests available
Testing is for those who have symptoms and is free for people with and without insurance.
While there are some walk-up appointments reserved, testing is limited and appointment should be made in advance.
Appointments can be made by calling the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.
Additional testing dates and locations are forthcoming.
