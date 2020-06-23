Chesterfield Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing event

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department announced a free COVID-19 testing event on July 1.
The event will be 5-7 p.m. at Falling Creek Ironworks Park.
Testing is for those who have symptoms and is free for people with and without insurance.
While there are some walk-up appointments reserved, testing is limited and appointment should be made in advance.
Appointments can be made by calling the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.
Additional testing dates and locations are forthcoming.
