Chesterfield Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing event
June 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 10:25 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department announced a free COVID-19 testing event on July 1.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. at Falling Creek Ironworks Park.

Testing is for those who have symptoms and is free for people with and without insurance.

While there are some walk-up appointments reserved, testing is limited and appointment should be made in advance.

Appointments can be made by calling the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207.

Additional testing dates and locations are forthcoming.

