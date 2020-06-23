Another RPS employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools said another one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
RPS said the employee works at the Vatex site on Hermitage Avenue.
The employee was asymptomatic at the time and is currently in isolation at home.
The Richmond City Health Department encourages anyone who works at or recently visited the Vatex site to self-isolate for 14 days and to reach out to their primary care provider if they experience symptoms.
Previously, RPS said an employee at a food distribution site and another at Broad Rock Elementary School also tested positive earlier in June.
For information on free testing by the Richmond City Health Department, click here.
