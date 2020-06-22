81-year-old man found shot to death inside vehicle, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man found shot to death inside a vehicle on Monday morning.
Police were called just after 2:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stoney Run Road for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found Willie L. Johnston, 81, of Richmond, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Police said he had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to all major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
