What you need to know ahead of Virginia’s primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s primary election will on Tuesday, June 23, but before you head to the polls - here’s what you should know.
Before voting
Make sure you’re actually registered - you can do that on the Board of Elections website. While you’re there, check where you’re voting.
What do I need?
Make sure you bring your photo ID. Your driver’s license, a passport, even a workplace ID are all acceptable.
Social distancing rules will be enforced, and you are also supposed to be wearing a mask (so take one) but you will not be turned away if you are not.
When do polls open?
You can vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but if you are in line at 7 p.m., don’t leave, you can still cast your ballot.
Absentee voting
If you have an absentee ballot, and many people do, it needs to be in the registrar’s hands no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Who is on a ballot?
Among the races we’ll be following, Congressman Donald McEachin faces a challenger for the Democratic nomination in the 4th District. Cazel Levine is a former federal employee who calls Chesterfield home. McEachin is running for a third term.
Meanwhile, there are no big-name Republicans on the primary ballot to take on Senator Mark Warner in November. Nottoway civics teacher Alissa Baldwin and veterans Daniel Gade and Thomas Speciale have never run for office before.
Where can I find results after polls close?
We will have elections results on NBC12 News at 11 p.m. and online, HERE.
