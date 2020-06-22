VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash that injured several people in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured in the city of Richmond.
Troopers were called to the crash around 11 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Hamilton Street on Saturday.
Police said a 2011 Nissan Armada was heading west on West Broad Street when it failed to stop for a red light at the intersection. The Nissan then struck a 2006 Land Rover LR3 that was going through the intersection.
The Land Rover had the green light and was heading south on North Hamilton Street.
“The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to strike a 2007 Kia Sedona that was stopped in the left turn lane on West Broad Street. Meanwhile, the Land Rover struck a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van also stopped in the left turn lane behind the Kia,” troopers said.
The driver of the Nissan, Evonne M. King, 40, of Richmond, was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt. Troopers said her 19-year-old passenger, Eliza A. Jones, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Land Rover, Greg B. Crump, 46, of Richmond, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. His 44-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The drivers of the Kia and Chevrolet van were not injured.
Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
