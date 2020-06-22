VCU Health easing restrictions for visitors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health will now allow one adult visitor per patient who is not being hospitalized for COVID-19.
The network began restricting all visitations at hospitals and clinics back in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Visitors will still be required to wear a face mask and visitor badge at all times while on hospital or clinic premises. There will also be special visitation hours in place.
Highlights of the new visitation policy include:
- One adult visitor per day, 18 years or older, permitted per patient after being screened and receiving a face mask.
- Inpatient visitation limited to 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Visitors must stay in the patient room for the duration of the visit and wear a face mask at all times.
- Visitors are required to wear a visitor badge, provided by the information desk, at all times while on site.
- Entry points for inpatient visitors will be limited to Gateway and Critical Care Hospital entrances. Please bring an I.D.
Exceptions to this policy remain the same:
- For patients in the Labor and Delivery and Mother-Infant units: One adult visitor, 18 years or older, permitted per patient. No other restrictions.
- For pediatric patients in all units: One adult visitor, 18 years or older, permitted per patient per day. No other restrictions.
- For non-COVID-19 patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient's care team.
- Children under age 18 are permitted to visit a parent or primary caregiver.
- Children must screen negative for COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children 3 years or older must wear a face mask.
- COVID-19 positive patients at the end of life are allowed one adult visitor, 18 years of age or older. No other restrictions are in place.
VCH Health says its visitation policy is evolving as conditions change. For the latest policy, click here.
