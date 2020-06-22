UVA COVID-19 program helps save lives in long-term care facilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The thought of contracting coronavirus is very scary, but for those living and working in long-term care facilities, the threat is even more daunting. A team of healthcare workers at UVA stepped up and came together to help some of the most vulnerable patients and staff in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area stay healthy.
In early March, doctors and nurses with UVA knew they not only needed to have a COVID-19 game plan in their facilities but also out in the community. That why they created GERI-Pal, the program that is saving the lives of those in long term care facilities.
“I think that every facility has responded so amazingly and they’ve worked so hard,” Nurse Practitioner Dr. Kimberly Albero said. “I’m grateful to have been a part of it and be a part of helping them to feel like they have that backing that support.”
In order to support the most vulnerable population in the area, UVA put together a powerful team to tackle the challenge. The GERI-Pal team duties included providing PPE, training, support, telemedicine consultations, and many other resources.
“Being able to respond to that in a meaningful way and being able to have an impact in ways that are necessary and are important to facilities,” Dr. Laurie Archbald-Pannone said.
The first two facilities the team worked with showed lower mortality rates than seen in other outbreaks. The team brought their ideas and experience forward in a paper that was recently published in a medical journal. They hope it can serve as a blueprint for long term care facilities across the globe.
“If it can help to show how it can be done and how we really made a difference in this little part of Virginia in our little neck of the woods...I think that is the most meaningful piece of it,” Dr. Albero said.
Moving forward, they hope that this initiative will continue to keep folks healthy and safe but also serve as a model for other communities trying to find solutions.
