USPS hiring multiple positions around Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions around the Richmond area.
The USPS is looking to hire for the following positions:
- City Carrier Assistant (CCA) - $17.29 per hour
- Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) - $18.56 per hour
- Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) - $18.56 per hour
- Automotive Technician ($44,525/year)
- Work location: USPS Hampton Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Hampton
