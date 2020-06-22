USPS hiring multiple positions around Richmond area

The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions around the Richmond area. (Source: pixabay)
June 22, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 11:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions around the Richmond area.

The USPS is looking to hire for the following positions:

  • City Carrier Assistant (CCA) - $17.29 per hour
  • Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) - $18.56 per hour
  • Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) - $18.56 per hour
  • Automotive Technician ($44,525/year)
    • Work location: USPS Hampton Vehicle Maintenance Facility, Hampton

To learn more and apply, click here.

