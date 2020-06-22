Trey Songz tweets disapproval of Stoney’s choice to appoint Blackwell as interim chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Recording artist and Petersburg native Trey Songz took to Twitter to express his disapproval of Mayor Levar Stoney’s choice to appoint William “Jody” Blackwell as interim Richmond Police Chief.
Songz took issue with Stoney’s appointment of Chief Blackwell because of his past involvement in an officer-involved shooting that left Jeremy Gilliam dead back in 2002.
According to an NBC12 report at the time, Blackwell thought Gilliam could be a suspect in a nearby robbery and asked to see ID. Blackwell told investigators it happened after Gilliam pointed a pistol at him.
A Richmond Grand Jury heard evidence but did not return an indictment against Blackwell in 2002.
“I’m aware of Chief Blackwell’s record and I support the chief,” said Mayor Stoney after he was asked about Blackwell’s record during a press conference last week.
This past weekend, the artist and musician hosted a three-day long event in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
