Storms cause damage to 7-Eleven canopy over gas pumps

The canopy over the gas pumps at a 7-Eleven along Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road was twisted and damaged in Chesterfield. (Source: NBC12)
June 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 4:58 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Storms moving across Central Virginia caused damage to buildings and brought down trees on Monday afternoon.

The canopy over the gas pumps at a 7-Eleven along Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road was twisted and damaged in Chesterfield.

Also in Chesterfield, a large tree came down, crashing into a car Midlothian Apothecary on Midlothian Turnpike, just beyond Old Buckingham road. No one was hurt.

A tree also came down along Monument Avenue between Malvern and Lafayette as storms brought high winds and heavy rain to the region.

An NBC12 viewer even sent a picture of decent-sized hail that fell in Mechanicsville in Hanover County.

