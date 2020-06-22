Storms cause damage to 7-Eleven canopy over gas pumps

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Storms moving across Central Virginia caused damage to buildings and brought down trees on Monday afternoon.
The canopy over the gas pumps at a 7-Eleven along Midlothian Turnpike near Robious Road was twisted and damaged in Chesterfield.
Also in Chesterfield, a large tree came down, crashing into a car Midlothian Apothecary on Midlothian Turnpike, just beyond Old Buckingham road. No one was hurt.
A tree also came down along Monument Avenue between Malvern and Lafayette as storms brought high winds and heavy rain to the region.
An NBC12 viewer even sent a picture of decent-sized hail that fell in Mechanicsville in Hanover County.
NBC12 is working to learn more. Stay with us for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.