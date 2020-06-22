Stoney allocates $6 million in funding to eviction diversion, rental assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Monday that $6 million in CARES Act funding will help fund the Eviction Diversion Program and rental assistance.
The amount represents 30 percent of the state’s total allocation to the city, which was $20.1 million.
The funding will help support those currently facing evictions pending in the courts as well as those at risk of eviction due to economic challenges from COVID-19.
“From both a human services and a public health perspective, it is paramount that Richmond residents do not face housing insecurity during this pandemic,” said Mayor Stoney. “In the long-term recovery from this crisis, we want to make sure the city’s doing everything it can to empower residents, especially during the most challenging moments of their lives.”
An eviction moratorium issued by Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to expire on June 29. Officials said there are currently 1,900 households in Richmond facing a pending eviction, and those will move forward if the eviction moratorium is not extended.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.