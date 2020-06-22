Saharan dust headed to Virginia by this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a normal process that happens from time to time but it’s grabbing headlines in a big way this year. Plumes of Saharan dust are streaming across the Atlantic, heading to the U.S.
The dust is riding the Trade-winds, which are the same winds that carry hurricanes toward North America. The dust tends to diminish tropical storm formation.
But a few more things happen.
First, when the dust arrives, it gets hazy. It won’t be this bad for us as the dust will be dispersed by the time it gets here but check out what it’s done in the Caribbean already!
Second, the dust can produce brilliant sunrises and sunsets. This is because the sun is getting diffused and reflected and by the dust. Often, the sun will rise and set as a brilliant red. This is similar to sunrises and sunsets near wildfires.
Third: Respiratory distress. The dust can sometimes cause trouble for people with asthma or dust allergies. This is something we’ll need to watch as the dust likely won’t get to the Mid-Atlantic until late Friday or Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved