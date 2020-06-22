Police: Suspects arrested after stealing vehicle with 6-month-old inside

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said two suspects were arrested after stealing a vehicle with a 6-month-old inside over the weekend.
On June 20, just before 11 p.m., police were called to the report of a vehicle that had just been stolen with a baby inside from the Wawa along Colonial Corner Drive.
As officers were searching the area, they spotting the car traveling north on 6th Avenue as it was attempting to elude police.
Officers said two suspects fled the vehicle and left it in drive, causing it to travel further and come to a stop in the wooded area of a dead-end street.
“After a brief foot pursuit, both offenders were taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was also recovered,” police said.
Police said the baby was found to be safe and was checked by emergency crews before reuniting with parents.
“The quick work by the officers and detectives resulted in the swift arrest of two armed and dangerous perpetrators and saved the infant’s life,” Detective Sergeant Trevor Terry said.
Police said Alvontae Lewton Clayton, 19, of Chesterfield, was charged with abduction, grand larceny, conspiracy, eluding, felony child endangerment, obstruction of justice and violation of a stoplight. Andre Cortez Scott, Jr., 19, of Hopewell, was charged with abduction, grand larceny, conspiracy, felony child endangerment, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 804-541-2284 or Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
