Police search for 4 suspects in Richmond burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police need help to identify four people caught on camera stealing from a denim shop in Richmond earlier this month.
According to police, the four people cut a hole in the exterior wall of a store in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike to enter on Monday, June 1. Once inside, they took some denim items but mostly targeted athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on the crime or suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
