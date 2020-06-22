Police: Man killed after running off road, striking several trees

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead on Monday afternoon.
Police were called around 4:23 p.m. to the 6800 block of Belmont Road.
Police said Robert S. Webster, 39, was driving east on Belmont Road when he ran off the left side and struck multiple trees.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that both speed and not wearing a seatbelt contributed to the outcome of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
