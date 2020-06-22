Petersburg-native, R&B artist Trey Songz leads candlelight vigil on Juneteenth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of demonstrators surrounded the Lee statue lead by singer, songwriter and Petersburg-native Trey Songz on the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth ahead of his Black Lives Matter weekend event. Since 10 a.m., large crowds were gathered at the controversial monument for Juneteenth inspired events lead by the Richmond Action Alliance.
Songz arrived just after 8 p.m. led by a large group of Black Lives Matters supporters as candles were lit surrounding the Lee statue.
“Even though my tone may be aggressive, we come in peace. It’s just a lot of anger, a lot of frustration pent up inside of me,” Songz said. “I didn’t know I would come to be this person, but who better, when I look in the mirror and you see your people dying - I can’t let it happen on my watch.”
Speakers with the Black Lives Matter movement echoed Songz’s statements telling the crowds that in the wake of nationwide protests and demonstrations against racial injustices, now is the time to work together to create lasting change.
“The blood of George Floyd, the blood of our ancestors has reached the heavens, and he raised up a mighty army and that army is you,” a speaker said.
9th District City Council Member Mike Jones also spoke at the event offering a prayer of solidarity and vowing that greater lengths would be taken to ensure that the Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue would be taken down.
“We want to thank our ancestors tonight because we represent them as we tear down statues and change systems,” Jones said.
Leaders spoke for nearly an hour before Songz led the demonstrators down Monument Avenue towards the Jefferson Davis Monument where people were asked to take a knee and raise their cellphone lights into the air in honor of the black lives lost to violence in the city and across the nation.
As the crowds marched back towards the Lee statue from the Jefferson Davis Monument, fireworks were set off on Monument Avenue near the demonstrations while other protestors set off fireworks in the traffic circle surrounding the Lee statue.
“I said I hurt in my soul. I said I can’t sleep sometimes,” Songz said. “The hate is real, but the love is stronger.”
Songz addressed the crowds a final time with before promoting his BLM weekend event which will continue Saturday with his ‘Feed the City Challenge’ at noon where the singer will be giving away groceries and PPE to those in need at the Petersburg Library. The event will conclude Sunday with a ‘Father’s Day BLM Bike Ride,' with the Urban City Cycling Group which will start at 9 a.m. at John Marshal High school in Petersburg.
The music superstar says he plans on holding a Black Lives Matter weekend event every year for the tri-city area to coincide with Juneteenth.
