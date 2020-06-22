Parking restrictions to be in place near polling locations in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will be parking restrictions near polling locations in Richmond during the primary election on June 23.
The on-street parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate chief election officers, those working the polls and voters in some places.
Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library (Election Officer placard must be displayed).
- All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and 10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed.)
- All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets (Election Officer placard must be displayed.)
- The north side of Palmyra Avenue in the block of Hermitage Methodist Home (a polling location) will be designated for voters and election officers only.
- Three parking meters on Grace Street in the vicinity of the polling location at VCU Academic Center, 1024 West Grace Street.
- All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets will be designated for voters and election officers only.
- All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue will be designated for voters and election officers only.
- All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive will be designated for voters and election officers only.
All parking meters and pay stations around City Hall will remain restricted on Wednesday, June 24, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced.
