Nonprofit steps up to help small businesses deal with reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Phase Two may be underway but Julep’s New Southern Cuisine on East Grace is still working on trying to reopen.
“We closed down on March 16 abruptly. I told all my staff to go on unemployment,” said owner Amy Cabaniss.
But bills still needed paying, and that’s where the Virginia 30 Day Fund came in, loaning them $3,000.
“They were one of the first companies we funded,” said co-founder Pete Snyder. He started nonprofit with his wife in April to help small business stay afloat during the pandemic.
”We strongly encourage people to focus on three things: Keeping their people on payroll, paying their rent and paying whatever bills they need to pay, and during a really scary time for healthcare, keeping their employees in healthcare,” Snyder said of the nonprofit’s mission.
But to pour salt on the wound, the Julep’s was later hit by looters.
“I actually watched the looting going on from my security camera, it was bizarre,” Cabaniss said, “Everyone’s trying to do their best to get through this, and to be beaten when you’re already down is hard.”
So two major setbacks in a matter of months, but the fund came to the rescue a second time. Snyder said it loaned $100,000 to over 400 businesses damaged by looters across Virginia, including a dozen or so in Richmond.
”It’s hard enough when you’re running your business and [the pandemic] comes absolutely out of Mars, and you need to scramble and take care of your people, but to have people trash your place and steal from you is just wrong,” Snyder added.
And so Juleps got a third chance on life.
”It’s been uplifting. You kind of get your confidence back. Alright, we can do this, we’re going to get re-open, everything will eventually be back on track, and to have the support from the Virginia 30 Day fund has been immeasurable,” Cabaniss said.
Julep’s will finally re-open on Thursday, July 9.
