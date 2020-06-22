Manchester grad Clark leaving Liberty, citing school’s ‘incompetent’ leadership

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT)- Manchester graduate Kei'Trel Clark is one of two players to announce on Monday that they are leaving Liberty University due to issues unrelated to football.
Clark released a statement via social media announcing his decision to transfer.
"This decision is simply bigger than football or the program," Clark said in his statement. "The program, staff and teammates were a complete blessing to my life. Over this year I have developed relationships that I will forever cherish and bonds that will not be broken.
"However, due to the cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics."
Tayvion Land is the other Liberty player to announce his transfer.
Clark burst onto the scene as a freshman cornerback for the Flames in 2019, compiling 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He broke up six passes.
Liberty has come under fire during recent months for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, coming to a head when school president Jerry Fallwell Jr. said he’d only wear a mask depicting Governor Northam in blackface. Women’s basketball player Asia Todd became the first student-athlete to cite Liberty’s conduct as a reason for transferring two weeks ago.
Liberty released the following statement:
“Once a student-athlete enters the NCAA transfer portal, they become a recruitable student-athlete. Per NCAA rules, our coaches and administrators are prohibited from speaking about recruitable student-athletes. Because of the NCAA rules, Coach Freeze, Athletics Director Ian McCaw and the athletics department are unable to comment on the player’s social media announcement and their decision to transfer.”
