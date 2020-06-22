‘Loud, but respectful': Monument Ave residents react to late night protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some homeowners on Monument Avenue say while the protests along the historic street have been large, loud and for the most part, peaceful, they hope people will continue to respect their properties.
The quality of life has certainly changed over the last month as hundreds of people have traveled to that area of the city to view the various Confederate monuments.
In addition to the influx of people, they’re also dealing with extra noises at night.
"It's hard to sleep," said Anahita Johnson, a resident.
Johnson has lived on Monument Avenue for more than 15 years. Typically all she hears at night are the sounds of cars passing by. However, that has changed over the last few weeks with protests continuing into all hours of the night.
“All the noise comes in because we are in a historic area; so we can’t put too much in front of our windows,” Johnson said. “There are special windows that you can put [in] to keep the noise out, but we don’t have them; it’s just one pane of glass.”
“Last night was harder because of the helicopters,” added Cindy Ludwig, another resident. “I haven’t personally felt unsafe for one single second. The crowds have been respectful; loud, but respectful.”
Many homeowners who spoke to NBC12 hope the protesters remain respectful of the properties along Monument Ave; keeping it trash free.
As for the space around the Lee Monument, several tents have now been put up in the circle with several people appearing to camp there.
“At one point they had porta-potties there, but now they’re gone,” Johnson said. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen. Are these people going to live there? Are we going to start seeing litter? Where are these people going to the bathroom?”
“The sooner they take them down (the monuments), they’ll say there’s progress being made and there’s not much more to see there because they’ll be down,” added Jim Ludwig. “The whole environment will switch to what are we going to replace them with?”
Meanwhile, these homeowners said the protests on their street haven’t pushed them to buy moving boxes yet.
“We love our home,” Johnson said. “We know that this is not going to go on for years. If it does, then yes, we’ll move.”
Several homeowners said they support the protests, but that support isn’t universal. A group of Monument Avenue residents has joined a lawsuit to block the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument.
