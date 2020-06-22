Henrico woman goes to store for headache medicine, buys $500K winning lottery ticket

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman is thankful for a recent headache because when she went to get medicine for it - she picked up a scratch-off that turned out to be a big winner.
When Olga Ritchie scratched the ticket at home, she realized she won $500,000, before taxes of course.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” she told Lottery officials. “I almost fainted!”
She bought the ticket at Tony's Market along Mechanicsville Turnpike.
She’s worked at the same place for 42 years and says the money will go towards retirement and home improvement projects.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.