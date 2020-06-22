Henrico showcases first look inside new aquatics center

County gives first look into brand new aquatics center

Henrico showcases first look inside new aquatics center
A first look inside new Henrico Aquatics Center (Source: Henrico County Government - Facebook)
By Samantha Maneri | June 22, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 11:59 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is giving a first look at the inside of the new 21,000 square foot Henrico Aquatics Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic on North Laburnum Avenue.

In a post to the county’s Facebook page, a video showcases the outside and interior of the new center.

The new Henrico Aquatics Center

Take a look at the new Henrico Aquatics Center! Work started last year on the facility on North Laburnum between the Eastern Henrico Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic. Henrico paid for the construction of the $10 million aquatics center, which will be managed and operated by the YMCA of Greater Richmond. The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs, including swim lessons for children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams, youth summer camps and community groups. Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities. The 21,000 square-foot center is anticipated to open this fall.🏊

Posted by Henrico County Government on Monday, June 22, 2020

The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs such as swim lessons for both children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams and youth summer camps, as well as community groups.

Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities.

The center is on schedule to open this fall.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.