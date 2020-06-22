Henrico showcases first look inside new aquatics center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is giving a first look at the inside of the new 21,000 square foot Henrico Aquatics Rec Center and the Health Department East Clinic on North Laburnum Avenue.
In a post to the county’s Facebook page, a video showcases the outside and interior of the new center.
The facility will offer YMCA pool-based programs such as swim lessons for both children and adults. It will also host practices and meets for county high school swim teams and youth summer camps, as well as community groups.
Participation will be open to the public through means-based memberships, daily rates and open-swim opportunities.
The center is on schedule to open this fall.
