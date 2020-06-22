Habitat for Humanity’s Chesterfield ReStore reopens Tuesday

Chesterfield County, Va. (WWBT) - Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore along Mall Drive in Chesterfield will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23.
The number of customers will be limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, and all customers and staff will have to wear masks inside the building.
The Northside Richmond ReStore, located on Roane Street, remains closed but is expected to reopen in July. In the meantime, customers can continue to shop at that location’s online store.
ReStores are operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. They accept donations and sell new and used furniture, appliances and home goods at a fraction of their retail prices.
