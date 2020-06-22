Forecast: Scattered storms after 3 p.m could be strong or severe

First Alert Weather Day Monday

First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms after 3 p.m. could be strong or severe
By Andrew Freiden | June 22, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated June 22 at 5:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid with daily storm chances, as temperatures to the lows 90s for the next few days with daily shower and storm chances through Thursday.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, 3-9pm. Marginal (low) risk for a severe storm mainly along and east of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance 40%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Less Humid. Best outdoor day of the week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

