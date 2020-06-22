Forecast: Scattered storms after 3 p.m could be strong or severe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid with daily storm chances, as temperatures to the lows 90s for the next few days with daily shower and storm chances through Thursday.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms, 3-9pm. Marginal (low) risk for a severe storm mainly along and east of I-95. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms, especially during the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (PM Rain Chance 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Less Humid. Best outdoor day of the week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.
