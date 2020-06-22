Family says 3-year-old girl critically injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a child was critically injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the family, the victim was 3-year-old girl who was sleeping in her mom’s bed.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Exmore Court around 12:30 p.m. for the shooting.
When they arrived, detectives learned the toddler had been shot and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The girl’s grandmother says the bullet came through the wall of their home. They heard six to 12 gunshots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 780-1000 or 501-5000.
