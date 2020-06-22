Deputies search for man last seen in Henrico County

Esmond Taylor McKoy Jr. (Source: Hanover Sheriff)
June 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 4:24 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old who was last seen in Henrico County.

Deputies said Esmond Taylor McKoy Jr. was last seen at the Rodeway Inn along Williamsburg Road on June 21.

McKoy is driving a silver 2016 Nissan Altima with Virginia registration URL-8404.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

