Deputies search for man last seen in Henrico County

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 28-year-old who was last seen in Henrico County.
Deputies said Esmond Taylor McKoy Jr. was last seen at the Rodeway Inn along Williamsburg Road on June 21.
McKoy is driving a silver 2016 Nissan Altima with Virginia registration URL-8404.
There is no clothing description at this time.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
