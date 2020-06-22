Deputies arrest man after vehicle chase, extensive K9 search

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a short vehicle chase and extensive K9 search.
On June 18 around 12:47 p.m., deputies saw a Chevy sedan passing illegally on the shoulder of Interstate 95. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop at the Centerport Parkway exit, but the vehicle did not stop and a chase was initiated.
The pursuit continued north and another deputy was only a short distance ahead.
Officials said as the suspect approached the deputy’s marked vehicle., the suspect abruptly turned towards the woodline and crashed into a tree.
“The suspect exited the crashed vehicle from the passenger side window and fled into the wooded area, running toward Jefferson Davis Highway along Potomac Creek,” deputies said.
One deputy deployed his K9 Titan while other deputies established a perimeter. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team and another K9 team also responded.
During the search, deputies found the suspect’s cellphone and eventually found him hiding on the property of a business on Utah Place.
The suspect, identified as James Pullen, 38, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless driving, obstruction, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, driving revoked and a traffic light violation. Pullen was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.
