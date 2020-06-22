‘Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law’ takes aim at current laws with discriminatory impacts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law was founded one year ago, its task was simple: find racially discriminatory laws still on the books in the commonwealth and recommend they be removed. Now, with racial tensions rising in the state and across the nation, the body is taking aim at current laws that may have unintended discriminatory impacts, with the goal of making recommendations before the General Assembly meets to discuss policing reform in August.